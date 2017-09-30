Davenport fire crews on scene at Freedom Home Ministries

DAVENPORT — Davenport firefighters responded to a fire at Freedom Home Ministries on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, fire crews were called to 720 East Locust Street for reports of a fire.

The house is the home of Freedom Home Ministries, an organization that provides housing and consistency for those who want to create a new life. According to the group’s website, their goal is “to help the growing number of homeless veterans in our area off the street by providing some basic needs.”

Right now, there are no reports of any injuries.

Traffic was moving slowly on Locust Street while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.