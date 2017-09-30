× Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

DAVENPORT — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Davenport.

Police responded to Elmore Avenue, near Rhythm City Casino, just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

Officers said a car hit a person riding a bicycle, and they was taken to Genesis with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.