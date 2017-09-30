Beautiful weather will kick off the month of October

As we wrap up the last day of the month, the sky will remain mostly clear. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the upper 40s.

We’ll be right back into the sunshine for the first day of October, and it’s going to feel fantastic! A breeze from the southeast will warm us up into the mid 70s. A little bit more cloud cover will appear during the afternoon as well.

A mix of sun and clouds will continue into Monday, with a warm up into the low 80s. The same will go for Tuesday afternoon, but showers and storms will be moving in that evening along a cold front. The rain will continue into Wednesday morning. After the front passes, we’ll see temperatures becoming more seasonable. Another chance for showers arrives on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham