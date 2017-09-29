Volunteers collect school supplies for Franklin Elementary School

MOLINE Illinois– Volunteers filled up a van with school supplies to donate to students and staff of Franklin Elementary School.

Re/Max Elite Homes loaded up donations for the event called “Stuff the Van.”

They collected pencils, Kleenex, and cash donations in front of Kmart on September 29th.

It’s to replace the items that were damaged during a fire last Sunday.

“All the teachers spent a lot of their own money on supplies that are lost so we’re trying to replenish that as much as we can,” says Kimbery Bassford, organizer.

The cost of fire damages to the school were estimated at $400,000 dollars.