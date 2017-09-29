Two Muscatine men sentenced in abuse cases

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two Muscatine men were sentenced to prison in separate sexual abuse cases involving underage victims in Muscatine County District Court on Friday, Sept. 29.

Alejandro A. Flores, 20, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse and possession of an offensive weapon.

According to court records, Flores admitted to having sexual contact with an underage female. He also was found to be in possession of a shotgun with an illegally shortened barrel.

In the other case, David Soto, 34, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a child.

According to court records, an investigation by Muscatine Police revealed Soto sexually abused a 12-year-old child. As part of his sentence, Soto will be required to register as a sex offender.