BUFFALO, Iowa -- Kindergarteners in Mrs. Comstock's class recite the pledge at Buffalo Elementary School.
The Pledge from Mrs. Comstock’s class at Buffalo Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Johnson’s class at Buffalo Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Bicknell’s class at Buffalo Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Sheehan’s class at Buffalo Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Ms. Wyant’s class at Buffalo Elementary School
-
Injured police chief’s body cam shows rammed squad car may have run over him
-
-
Quad City schools kick off student attendance challenge
-
Graduating high school seniors walk through elementary school hallways before walking the stage
-
Burlington area superintendents react to new federal education program
-
Sherrard school district adding extra kindergarten classrooms because of high enrollment
-
Franklin Elementary School fire displaces students for at least a week
-
-
Warren Buffett just gave $3.17 billion to charity
-
School leaders break ground on replacement Grant Wood Elementary school
-
Rock Island school helps Houston elementary school devastated by Hurricane Harvey