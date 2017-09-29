Studio 8 features alternative rock artist Mikey A

Who I am: Mikey A

What my music is: Alternative Rock

What sets my music apart from the rest: “I try to make sure my lyrics, like a poem, put you right there in that situation so you can feel the pain and suffering. Music is art and Art is pain.”



