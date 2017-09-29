× School leaders continue to look at options for Franklin Elementary after fire

MOLINE, Illinois — Following an emergency meeting on September 28th, Moline school district leaders plan to meet again on Saturday, September 30 to talk about temporary options for students at Franklin Elementary school.

Students were forced out of the school after a fire on Sunday September 24.

Students at Franklin Elementary have been out of schools for a week now and school leaders are still trying to come up with a set plan.

During a meeting yesterday, school leaders approved the school to start cleaning up the damage and start buying new supplies. Leaders also said they have options in mind for a temporary school but haven’t confirmed exactly where.

The district started looking for a temporary building on Tuesday and are still working on a for sure location.

“We don’t have anything set in stone yet. We have options, we’ve been looking at a lot of different options. I’m hoping we can get there, sooner than later because it doesn’t do kids any good to be out of school,” said Moline Superintendent Lanty McGuire.

Saturday’s meeting is scheduled at Wilson Middle School at 10 a.m.