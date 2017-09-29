Quad City seniors learn about Medicare options at Senior Health Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- With enrollment for Medicare insurance set to begin next month, Quad City seniors had the opportunity to learn more about their options at a Senior Health Fair held at SouthPark mall on Friday.

With more than one million people on Medicare in both Iowa and Illinois, health leaders say it's important to review your plan before choosing to renew.

"It's definitely best to do a Medicare annual review because there may be plans that are better suited to you," said Insurance Broker Christian Butler.

Open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15th and runs through January.