NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating National Coffee Day

I never used to drink coffee… until this crazy morning shift and now I love it. So to all my coffee-lovers, Happy National Coffee Day!

In celebration of this wonderful holiday acknowledging the drink that gets us (and keeps us) going day in and day out, our Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am is all about coffee.

First, we’re going to make a fun fall craft using coffee filters. These Fall Leaf Suncatchers are so beautiful, from the blog – Fun at Home with Kids. Hopefully they work!

Second, I’m showing the guys how to make the a popular fall coffee drink – and no, it’s not a Pumpkin Spice Latte! Move aside pumpkin spice, there’s a NEW flavor this year!

Fill up your coffee cup – We’ll see you on WQAD News 8 at 11am!