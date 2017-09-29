Mom’s jarring photo is perfect picture of car seat safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A photo making its way around the internet is a jarring reminder to parents of the importance of car seats.

According to a report by USA Today, Pennsylvania mom Jenna Casado Rabberman shared the photo on her Facebook page, showing the aftermath of a car crash she was involved in.

In a Facebook post, she wrote that her 2015 Honda CRV collided with another car. Inside were her six-week-old and three-year-old sons.

"You never think it will happen to you," she wrote. "My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly."

