Davenport man busted for displaying gun on school grounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 41-year-old Davenport man was arrested and charged with carrying weapons on school grounds following an incident the evening of Thursday, Sept. 28 on the Davenport West High School campus.

Todd M. White was arrested after allegedly displaying a handgun following a verbal argument in the school parking lot around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police reports, White – who has a valid concealed carry permit issued in Scott County – was involved in a “verbal altercation” with another individual when he removed his shirt, revealing a silver handgun in his waistband. The police report says White appeared to be intoxicated, with red, bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady gait.

After being questioned by police, he admitted to being present on school grounds while in possession of a 9mm handgun. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail.