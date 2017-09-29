Chilliest night since early May expected… Warm up on track starting next week

Get ready for one of the coolest nights we’ve seen since early May. Lets start with the evening and those Friday night football games. By kickoff, temperatures will likely be just over 60 degrees before falling in the lower 50s by the time we get to the last play of the game. So, have that warm sweat shirt of jacket ready to go! Temperatures will drop even more overnight with lows by sunrise around the lower 40s.

Saturday will be another picture perfect autumn day with highs just over the 70 degree mark. Lows that night won’t be as chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s.

By Sunday, we’ll witness winds turn a bit more of the south allowing temperatures to slowly inch up in the days ahead. After seeing highs around the mid 70s on Sunday comes an even strong push of warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 80s for the first half of next week.

Still looks dry in the days ahead until a front arrives later next week bringing a good chance of showers.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

