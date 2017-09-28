Prophetstown man with serious medical condition reported missing

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois — The Prophetstown Police Department has issued a “missing-endangered” person alert for a man with significant health issues last seen on Monday, Sept. 25.

According to police, Anthony Thomas, 33, was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, blue jeans and dress shoes and may have been riding a black mountain bike with the word “Shocker” written in red on the cross bar.

Thomas is 5’5″, 115 pounds, with brown hair. He was reported missing by his family.

Thomas is a kidney transplant recipient who requires anti-rejection medication and has not taken that medicine in the past two weeks, police say.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Prophetstown Police Department at (815) 537-2386 or the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department at (815) 772-4044.