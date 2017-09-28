iWireless Center renamed to TaxSlayer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- First it was the "Mark," then the Quad Cities got used to calling it the "iWireless Center." Now the popular entertainment venue will be called the "TaxSlayer Center."

The announcement came late Thursday morning, September 28th. TaxSlayer, an online tax and finance service company, made a $3.3 million agreement with the Illinois Quad Cities Civic Center Authority for 10 years.

"We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with TaxSlayer," said Don Welvaert, Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Chairman. "This new partnership is great for our community and will help us maintain our standing as one of the top mid-size arenas in the country."

The venue will be official renamed TaxSlayer Center on October 1st, 2017.