Dixon, Illinois PD looking for teen reported missing

DIXON, Illinois — Police in Dixon are searching for an 18-year-old who was reported missing by her family.

Hailey E. Frederick was reported missing on Wednesday, September 27th, according to police. She reportedly left her home around 7 p.m. and was wearing a purple sweatshirt, black capri-style pants and black tennis shoes.

In a statement, police said she was seen at a McDonald’s later that day, around 9:30 p.m. Before that police said she was seen at a gas station.

Police said that according to her family, she left her cell phone at home and has never disappeared like this before.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-228-4488.