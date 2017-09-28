× Detroit school let seniors dress up in costume for their IDs, and it’s amazing

DETROIT – A Detroit high school is winning the internet this school year after seniors were given the opportunity to get a little creative for their school ID card pictures.

Each year, North Farmington High School allows the students to dress up in crazy costumes for the pictures.

Students shared their resulting pictures on social media and not only are they being shared thousands of times, they are absolutely hilarious!

Your ass is grass and I'm gonna mow it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/G6EiRurK4d — ash (@ashbkay) September 14, 2017

There's a snake in my boot🐍👢 pic.twitter.com/Ioge8UNAcJ — Jake (@jake_selinsky) September 14, 2017