× Davenport PD seek missing man who walked away from nursing facility overnight

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a man who walked away from a nursing care facility overnight.

Chris Atkinson, age 61, was reported missing by St. Mary Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, September 28th, according to the Davenport Police Department. That rehab center is located at East Rusholme Street and Arlington Avenue.

Mr. Atkinson is described as a bald man with blue eyes, weighing about 170 pounds, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, said a missing person poster from police.

Davenport Police said they do not know whether he has any urgent medical needs.

If you have seen him, police ask that you call 911.

Dixon police are also working on a missing person case — details here.