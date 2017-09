Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- An Iowa Supreme Court judge ruled that the city of Muscatine must hand over recordings from closed meetings regarding the removal of Mayor Diana Broderson.

A district judge originally ruled that the tapes were relevant to the case but the city appealed the ruling.

According to the mayor, there are now only five tapes to hand over because one of the tapes was lost and the other was broken.

The city must immediately give up the tapes.