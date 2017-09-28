CHEF SCOTT: A big pot of “yum” for game day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Get ready for game day.

"Who doesn't like a nice Italian beef sandwich?" asks Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management center.

"I'm going to show you how to make it on the cheap."

1. Trim a ball tip roast top eliminate some of the fat

2. Cut thin slices (8 ounces per person)

3. Add meat to a heavy pot or in a Dutch oven on high heat

4. Rough cut a variety of green and red peppers

5. Stir in sliced red onions

6. Add 2 Bay leaves

7. Add 1 Tbsp of black pepper

8. Add some basil

9. Add 1/4 cup of banana peppers with juice

10. Add 2 Tbsp of giardiniera

11. Add 3 Tbsp of oregano

12. Add 2 Tbsp of minced garlic

13. Stir ingredients while keeping it on high heat

14. Add 1 cup of Worcestershire sauce

15. Add 1 Beef bouillon cube

16. Add 1 full container of Beef broth

17. Stir to a lazy boil

18. Turn heat down to simmer

19. Cover and let cook for two hours

Be careful because the pot gets really hot.

"And this is a big pot of yum," says Chef Scott.

Serve on a big Hoagie bun, with corn and potato salad.

"And you know for $2 a plate versus $8 a plate, you've got yourself a great meal," adds the Chef.

"Go Hawkeyes! Enjoy!"