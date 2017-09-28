Bettendorf Planned Parenthood clinic to cease abortion services at year’s end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF -- Illinois may be expanding it's abortion law but that's not the case on the Iowa side of the river.

Planned Parenthood in Bettendorf has announced that they will only be providing it's abortion services through the end of this year.

The announcement comes as a result of lawmakers voting to end a Federal Medicaid Family Planning program in Iowa earlier this year. The decision meant that no state money would go to clinics that perform abortions.

Since then, Planned Parenthood's Bettendorf clinic stopped offering cancer screenings, STD testing, and birth control.