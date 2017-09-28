× Autumn air stays on track for the weekend… So is the summer air for next week

A beautiful autumn day it turned out to be with plenty of sunshine, less wind and daytime highs in the lower 70s.

Come tonight, a light puff of wind will take over from the southwest allowing temperatures to only drop around the 50 degree mark.

Sunshine sticks on our skies for Friday as well as the upcoming weekend with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s. However, the AC will come in handy again heading into next week as temperatures will return into the 80s.

As far as rain chances heading into the next week, we may have to wait a little bit longer. The chance I’ve been keeping an eye on for Monday is down to slim and none as this surge of warm air pushes the axis of rainfall well west and north. It won’t be until this time next week when this warm bubble of summer air breaks down allowing for the chance to return.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

