Top execs lead effort to bring Amazon HQ to Chicago are

CHICAGO (AP) — Some of Chicago’s top business executives are leading the effort to bring online retailer Amazon’s second headquarters to the area.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Wednesday an “unprecedented coalition” of more than 600 leaders will “highlight the region’s competitiveness and strength.”

Co-chairs include United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, Loop Capital Chairman and CEO Jim Reynolds and former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker. Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner are the group’s honorary co-chairs.

Amazon has said it will spend more than $5 billion to build the second headquarters, or HQ2. Once completed it would result in up to 50,000 new jobs.

The Chicago area is among a long list of locations competing for the headquarters. Applicants have until Oct. 19 to submit proposals.