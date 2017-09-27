QC students: The major advantages at the University of Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa- Spencer Peachee is enjoying his first year at the University of Iowa.

We had Breakfast with Peachee and Vice President of Student Life, Dr. Melissa Shivers, Thursday, September 21 on Good Morning Quad Cities. We interviewed the two inside Catlett Hall, the newest residence hall on campus.

Peachee is a graduate of Davenport North HIgh School and on the pre-med track at UI. He likes the small campus feel of the university, but he also likes the fact it's such a big school. Peachee says there is a great opportunity to meet new people at the university.

"To be completely honest, I don't think I hang out with many people from home," Peachee said Thursday. "I've actually made a lot of friends from Chicago, Iowa City, just a lot of different cities, so I just think it's really amazing to just branch out and meet new people."

More than 30,000 students attend UI, 1,500 of which are from the Quad Citites.

