Pepper spray incident reported at junior high school in Rock Island

Posted 11:18 am, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23AM, September 27, 2017

Edison Junior High School, 9-27-2017, WQAD photo

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Police were at Edison Junior High School Wednesday morning, September 27th because of a reported pepper spray incident.

Details were sparse, but a spokesperson from the junior high said the incident happened during first period and that there were “no severe injuries, everyone is OK and safe.”

Two squad cars and a fire engine were spotted at the scene.

Edison Junior High School is located in the southwest corner of Rock Island, off of 9th Street.