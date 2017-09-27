Pepper spray incident reported at junior high school in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Police were at Edison Junior High School Wednesday morning, September 27th because of a reported pepper spray incident.
Details were sparse, but a spokesperson from the junior high said the incident happened during first period and that there were “no severe injuries, everyone is OK and safe.”
Two squad cars and a fire engine were spotted at the scene.
Edison Junior High School is located in the southwest corner of Rock Island, off of 9th Street.
41.509477 -90.578748