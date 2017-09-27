Open Door offers help for people dealing with a crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A Davenport program is celebrating one year of helping Quad City residents dealing with a crisis.

Located inside Davenport's Friendly House, the Open Door office offers one-stop help for people going through a crisis, whether it's a medical emergency, unemployment, or they're the victim of a crime. Coordinators serve as an advocate, helping individuals navigate the process to find food, counseling, a job, medical help, or financial assistance.

"Navigation means we're trying to help find those resources. We feel like no one makes it out of poverty alone, no one can do this alone, so we try to navigate it for them," said Loredia Dixon, director of Open Door.

On Wednesday, September 27, community leaders organized a ribbon cutting to mark the one year anniversary of Iowa Open Door.

Over the past twelve months, Iowa Open Door has helped a number of people, including Gia Gray. The single mom had fallen behind on her rent after recovery from surgery took longer than expected.

"I have a 9-year-old daughter, and she's autistic with Asperger's, so when you have that kind of stress, oh, it can be overwhelming," said Gray.

Open Door helped Gray pay her rent until she got back on her feet.

"It helps to have an advocate, yes," said Gray. "It just makes it a smoother process on down the line."

Scott County residents in need of assistance can call Open Door at 563-265-5500. There is also an office in Rock Island, and Illinois residents should call 309-793-8201.

Walk-ins are also welcome.