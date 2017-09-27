× No AC in the days ahead… Might come in handy later next week

Welcome to Autumn! Highs around town averaged around the 70 degree mark. More importantly, we shut off the AC for a while. However, not for the rest of the year.

Might be a bit cool to have the windows cracked overnight as temperatures are expected to dip in the 40s.

Temperatures will stay rather persistent through the rest of the work week including the upcoming weekend with highs between 70 to 75 degrees and lows in the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine to work with in these days until a system moves in by Monday. This will bring our next round of showers to the area before temperatures show signs of warming in the 80s later next week. The AC may come in handy again by then. We’ll see.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

