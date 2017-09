Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A new hotel in Waterloo is embracing the building's former tenant.

What used to be a site where John Deere manufactured it's state-of-the-art tractors is now going to be a Marriott Courtyard.

But the hotel is not parting way with the past.

The GM of the Marriott says they are going to embrace the tractor theme throughout each floor and room.

The hotel is expected to open at the end of November.