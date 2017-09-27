× Lace up and strap up! The Quad City Rollers are looking for new skaters

The Quad City Rollers are looking for more girl power to join their team!

The Quad City Rollers will hold it’s recruitment night will be on Thursday, September 28 at Jersey Grill on 5255 Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport from 6 – 8 p.m.

No experience is required and all you need is a positive attitude and be ready to roll into the fun.

If getting into the rink isn’t your thing, there is still something for everyone. The roller derby is also recruiting for referees, volunteers, and non-skating officials.

The Quad City Rollers is the Quad Cities premier all-female flat-track roller derby league. The league’s mission is to develop amateur female athletes for national and international competition, foster the physical and mental strength found in these athletes, provide quality sports entertainment for fans and the community. The Quad City Rollers operates as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and are skater owned and operated. The organization is entirely run by volunteers who train the girls and run the organization.

For more information on the Roller Derby, click here.