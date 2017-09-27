Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities announced as Three Degree recipient for October

Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities has been selected as the October recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities, now located in Bettendorf, Iowa, offers a variety of inclusive programs and activities all year long. Programs offered include integrated child care and preschool, a fitness/cooking/nutrition program, an art class taught by local artists, a volunteer program for young adults with special needs or disabilities, after school care, teen night, an adaptive summer camp, a weekend sleepover and more. All Hand-in-Hand programs are integrated and adaptive so participants of all abilities can learn, have fun, become more independent and make friends. Hand-in-Hand aims to make the whole family healthier and happier by providing great care of participants so parents, guardians and primary caregivers can rest, run errands, have a date night or simply feel supported in raising their children. Hand-in-Hand has been serving the Quad Cities community since 2000.

