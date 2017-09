DAVENPORT — A collision at the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27 backed up traffic, but did not result in injuries, according to witnesses.

A silver Lexus ended up lying on its side in the north-bound lane of Gaines after the accident. A woman who was driving the vehicle did not appear to be injured.

Several people from the neighborhood and in other cars stopped to assist at the scene.