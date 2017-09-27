13 members of Davenport Fire Department promoted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Thirteen members of the Fire Department were promoted at a ceremony Monday, September 25th.

The recognition ceremony was held at the Central Fire Station. Along with the promotions, the department also welcomed four new members onto the force. For some, it was a stepping stone toward future goals.

"It's a positive move forward for me. its been a goal to make your way through the ranks and at this point its the next step in my career path in order to get to where i want to be," said Captain Jim Morris, with the Davenport Fire Department.

Captain Morris was promoted from lieutenant. He says some day he hopes to be promoted to Head Fire Marshal.