You can help decide the Davenport library’s future

DAVENPORT — The Davenport Library is looking for public input on how they can best serve the community.

A survey was launched Tuesday, September 19th to help develop the library’s strategic plan in how it meets community needs.

“The current library strategic plan is due for an update and the survey is part of that effort,” said director Amy Groskopf in a statement. “We want to learn what is most important to the community regarding current library services and also what types of services, materials, and programs the community would like to see us offer.”

The survey is available until the end of the day Friday, October 6th and takes about 10 – 15 minutes to complete.

Click here to take the survey