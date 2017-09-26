Watch: Deadly crash causes major backup on I-80 in Chicago suburbs

JOLIET, Illinois — East of the Quad Cities, a crash on Interstate 80 involving three semis has left at least one person dead.

According to our sister-station WGN in Chicago, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 26th, west of Larkin, Illinois. At the scene one vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

State police said one driver died and another was airlifted from the crash site, WGN reported.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 are expected to be shut down for at least two hours, while westbound was going to be shut down for about 30 minutes.