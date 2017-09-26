UI’s newest residence hall inspires students to achieve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa- Catlett Hall is already getting good use out of students at the University of Iowa.

The hall opened at the site of the old city water plant. It's the biggest residence hall on campus, overlooking the Iowa River. The hall is named after Elizabeth Catlett, a famous artist who went to school at Iowa from 1938 to 1940.

We had Breakfast With the Vice President of Student Life, Dr. Melissa Shivers, Thursday, June 21, on Good Morning Quad Cities. She says Catlett is inspiring to students because they can achieve anything they want to, no matter the obstacles they face.

"When students walk downstairs here in Catlett and they look at Elizabeth Catlett's photos, they're inspired by who she is and what she meant to the University of Iowa," Shivers said.

Catlett Hall has 12 floors and more than 1,000 student beds. About 1,500 students at UI call the Quad Cities home.

