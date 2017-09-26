× Two Davenport schools placed on lockdown Tuesday

DAVENPORT — Two schools in the Davenport Community School District were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, September 26th.

Harrison Elementary School and Davenport North High School were locked down from about 11:30 a.m. until about 12:15 p.m., according to Dawn Saul with the Davenport School District.

Davenport police said they responded to a call of a suspicious person on Gaines Street.

“The caller described what they thought was a person who had a firearm,” said the police statement.

Police said the call was not related to the schools and the lockdown was just a precautionary measure.

After conducting a search, officers found no issues in the area.