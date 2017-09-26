Summer heat has ended… Seasonal autumn air to enjoy in the days ahead

The broken cloudiness along with a few sprinkles this afternoon is indicative of the well-advertised cold front that is passing through the area as we speak.

We’ll stay dry tonight though the cloudiness will linger as winds swing more out of the north with the passage of the front. Finally, a much cooler night with overnight lows dip around the low to mid 50s.

The pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend will remain rather persistent with highs around 70 and overnight lows in the 40s.

No rain chances I see until we get to next week, as their are signs that some warming will return but not like the stretch we recently experienced.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here