Moline High School students collect donations for Franklin Elementary

MOLINE -- Students from Moline High School are helping the students of Franklin Elementary after their school was damaged by a fire.

The fire, caused by an electrical issue, left 270 students out of a classroom.

Members of the community came together at the Moline volleyball game tonight to donate supplies like markers, pencils, paper towels, tissue, and anything else teachers may have lost in the blaze.

The team plans to deliver the supplies later this week.

But the high school students weren't the only ones to lend a helping hand this week.

Students from John Deere Middle School and Lincoln-Irving Elementary School held a lemonade stand off of 16th Avenue in Moline to raise money for supplies.

You can see the full Facebook Live of their stand below.