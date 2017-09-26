Midnite Mausoleum Fall Giveaway Sweepstakes
Midnite Mausoleum is a horror hosting television program that follows in the foot steps of many other great horror hosting programs before it.
The program started in 2009 and it follows the misadventures of Marlena and her friends in skits that break up B and Z grade horror and sci-fi movies. The program airs on Fridays nights on WQAD News 8 at 1:35 a.m. and on Saturdays on My-TV 8-3 at 10:30 p.m.
To celebrate the new season, Midnite Mausoleum wants to give some cool gear to some of their best fans! Four prizes will be awarded:
- Grand Prize (1) will be a Midnite Mausoleum 2014 TV Collection Box Set. (14 DVD’s)
- 2nd Prize (1) will be a Midnite Mausoleum Retro TV shirt.
- 3rd Prize (1) will be a 36 X 24 Midnite Mausoleum Poster.
- 4th Prize (1) will be a Midnite Mausoleum 2018 Calendar.
Just fill out the entry form below. Deadline for entry will be October 21, 2017. Winners will be announced on Saturday, October 28, 2017.