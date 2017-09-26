Midnite Mausoleum Fall Giveaway Sweepstakes

Midnite Mausoleum is a horror hosting television program that follows in the foot steps of many other great horror hosting programs before it. ​

The program started in 2009 and it follows the misadventures of Marlena and her friends in skits that break up B and Z grade horror and sci-fi movies. ​ The program airs on Fridays nights on WQAD News 8 at 1:35 a.m. and on Saturdays on My-TV 8-3 at 10:30 p.m.

To celebrate the new season, Midnite Mausoleum wants to give some cool gear to some of their best fans! Four prizes will be awarded:

Grand Prize (1) will be a Midnite Mausoleum 2014 TV Collection Box Set. (14 DVD’s)

2nd Prize (1) will be a Midnite Mausoleum Retro TV shirt.

3rd Prize (1) will be a 36 X 24 Midnite Mausoleum Poster.

4th Prize (1) will be a Midnite Mausoleum 2018 Calendar.

Just fill out the entry form below. Deadline for entry will be October 21, 2017. Winners will be announced on Saturday, October 28, 2017.