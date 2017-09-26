Jogging strollers recalled due to fall hazard

A fall hazard has prompted a nationwide recall of “J is for Jeep” brand strollers.

About 28,000 of these cross country all-terrain jogging strollers have been pulled from shelves, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The strollers, which are made by Delta, have a leg bracket that can break and cause a child to fall out of the stroller. There have been four reports of this happening, according to the CPSC statement, “including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.”

Target, Walmart, and other stores carried these strollers from August of 2015 through August of 2016.

You can find the impacted model numbers below. The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.

If you have one of these strollers, you are urged to immediately stop using them and contact Delta for a free repair. Call Delta at 800-377-3777.