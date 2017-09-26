How to make healthy cinnamon almonds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn, is here with some interesting information on a common household spice that may help balance your blood sugar.

Cinnamon Almonds

3 cup almonds

1 1/4 cup Splenda Sugar Blend

1 1/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar Blend

3 Tbsp cinnamon

1 pinch salt

1 egg white

2 tsp vanilla

Mix together sugars, cinnamon, and salt. In another bowl whisk together the egg white and vanilla until it is frothy. Add the almonds and coat thoroughly before adding to the crock pot. Add the cinnamon sugar mixture to the almonds. Heat on low for 3-4 hours, stirring every 20 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the almonds onto the sheet to cool. Store in an air tight container.