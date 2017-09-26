× Feature that allows you to silently call 911 included in iOS 11 update

If you have downloaded the new iOS 11 update onto your iPhone, you may have noticed the new “Emergency SOS” function under settings.

Apple’s new feature allows you to quickly and quietly make an emergency call to 911, according to MacRumors. Within the “Emergency SOS” function, your phone instructs you to “Rapidly click the sleep/wake button five times to quickly call emergency services.”

Here’s how to set it up:

Open the Settings App and scroll down to “Emergency SOS.”

Tap the toggle to turn on “Auto Call.”

If you choose, you can edit your emergency contacts to get an alert saying you have called emergency services. The alert will include your location. Emergency contacts can be set in the health app.