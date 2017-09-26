Dylan Scott bringing Hell on a Highway tour to iWireless in November

MOLINE, Illinois — Rising country music star Dylan Scott will perform at the iWireless Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Hell on a Highway Tour.”

Scott, a Louisiana native, recently scored his first #1 county hit in July, with his song “My Girl.” He has also toured with country stalwarts Kenny Chesney, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan and Dierk Bentley.

Scott, who calls Nashville home now, had his first hit in 2013 with the song “Crazy Over Me” which hit #14 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart.