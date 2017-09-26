Cubs shortstop makes friends with “Nacho Man” by crashing into stands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- Everyone knows there's no love lost between Cardinals fans and Chicago Cubs players.

But at least one St. Louis fan is probably now appreciative of the Cub's Addison Russel today.

"Nacho Man", aka Andrew Gudermuth, became a social media star after the s=Cub's shortstop first utterly destroyed a giant platter of nachos Gudermuth was holding, then later returned with fresh nachos and took a selfie with Gudermuth and other fans along the third-base line.

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

On Tuesday, WGN Morning News spoke to Andrew "Nacho Man" Gudermuth who says he's become "Twitter famous overnight."

When Gudermuth was asked if he's a Cubs fan now, he gave the morning news desk a firm "no" and said, "I have not converted to a Cubs fan. I am sorry."