Crews respond to fire at an East Moline apartment building

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- An elderly resident suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in an East Moline apartment building just off of 16th Avenue on Tuesday night.

Officials say they suspect that the fire, which started in an apartment on the seventh floor, was due to a kitchen stove left on.

There was no severe damage done to the building structure but crews did say that it was difficult to fight because of the location of the fire.

Residents were allowed back in to their apartments after crews checked each floor for smoke damage.