Carnival worker from Kewanee accused of touching teenage girls

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a carnival worker who’s accused of touching two teenage girls at a festival in Louisiana has been arrested.

News outlets report 20-year-old Cody Johnson, of Kewanee, Illinois, is accused of inappropriately touching the victims while securing them into a ride Sunday at the Hurricane Festival, an annual fundraiser for the Cut Off Youth Center.

Johnson was employed by an amusement contractor that provided rides and games for the festival.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says the victims reported being touched in separate incidents. Detectives learned Johnson asked one of the girls about their age.

Johnson was charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

The Cut Off Youth Center said in a statement that the ride company will not be rehired.

It’s unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.