Relief from the heat still on track this week

It was another day of the 90s here in the Quad Cities! Most of us saw plenty of sunshine, but a few showers developed this afternoon. A shower or two will still be possible tonight along with more cloud cover. Lows will be in the 60s.

We’ll see a decent amount of clouds on Tuesday, and it’s still going to be warm with highs in the mid 80s. By the late afternoon, a cold front will approach us, and it will spark a line of showers and storms. After the rain and cold front pass that evening, we’ll feel a huge drop in temperatures.

For the rest of the week, highs will only be in the low to mid 70s! More sunshine will return through the upcoming weekend as well. Enjoy the nice taste of fall!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham