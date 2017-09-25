Pride of the Wapsi set to open pumpkin patch and corn maze this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- Looking to officially kick off the Fall season? Look no further than Long Grove, Iowa, where the Pride of the Wapsi is set to open it's pumpkin patch this weekend, September 30.

Pat Dierickx and his family have been working hard to prepare for opening weekend.

"What gives my wife and I a great deal of pleasure is all the hard work we put in growing pumpkins, producing a non-traditional row crop in Iowa," said Dierickx.

But the pumpkin patch isn't the only attraction opening this weekend at the farm known as "The Farm for Family Fun."

The Pride of the Wapsi's corn maze is also scheduled to open.

The design of this year's maze, which will take a team of three around four hours to complete, was chosen as a celebration of 180 years of John Deere.

You can learn more about the Pride of the Wapsi and all of the fun they have to offer here.