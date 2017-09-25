One woman and four Davenport officers injured in shots-fired and chase Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound, a police officer sustained injuries in a collision and several occupants of a vehicle were arrested after a shots-fired call led to a police pursuit in north Davenport in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 25.

The incident began shortly after midnight on Monday, when Davenport police responded to a shots-fired call in the 700 block of W. 63rd Street. A home in that area was struck and a woman lying on her couch holding an infant was hit in the leg by a bullet or other debris. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said they saw a white, four-door vehicle leaving the area after the shots were fired. A vehicle resembling that description was again observed by witnesses reporting a shots-fired in the 6300 block of Appomatox Road around 1:30 a.m.

A vehicle matching the description was reported one more time to police shortly before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store on N. Division Street, where witnesses said they saw a female loading a handgun into the car and exiting the area heading north.

Police attempted a stop on that vehicle, but it fled, leading police on a chase south-bound on Gaines Street. As police pursued, and occupant in the car fired multiple rounds out of the car's sunroof. The pursuit continued over the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island, then back over the bridge heading to Davenport. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle using stop sticks, which became tangled in the vehicle's back tires. A Davenport officer pursuing the car attempted a PIT maneuver on W. 65th Street, but it was unsuccessful and the officer's squad car struck a tree, resulting in minor injuries to the driver.

Finally, a second PIT maneuver attempted near the intersection of Brady and 65th Street was successful, and four occupants who ran from the vehicle were captured and arrested. Those arrested and current charges include:

Breanna N. Thompson, Davenport, 21, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm.

Jamesha Sims, 20, Davenport, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm.

Tricilla Rogers, 25, Davenport, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm.

Chelce N. Allen, 20, Davenport, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm.

Breanna Thompson Chelce Allen Jamesha Sims Tricilla Rogers

Police say more charges could be filed.

A total of four officers received minor injuries in the incident.