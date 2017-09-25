More I-74 project related road closures coming to Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Additional road closures and detours have been made in Moline as construction work on the Interstate 74 corridor and bridge replacement project moves forward.

Starting Monday, Sept. 25, the intersection of 19th Street and 7th Avenue was closed and will remain so through early December to accommodate the future flow of traffic and to improve access to downtown Moline when the I-74 River Bridge is built.

In addition, all of 19th Street between 12th and 7th Avenues will be closed.

Ilinois-bound I-74 motorists can take the River Drive exit to access downtown Moline. The 7th Avenue exit will remain open; however, motorists will not be able to go west on 7th Avenue.

Iowa-bound I-74 motorists can take the River Drive exit or the 7th Avenue exit to access downtown Moline, but will not be able to go west on 7th Avenue.

Additional road construction is taking place throughout downtown Moline, including lane closures on 5th Avenue and River Drive.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the City of Moline are leading the road projects at and around this intersection.